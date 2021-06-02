CBSE Class 12 Board Exams cancelled, backbenchers have the last laugh on Twitter’s meme-fest
New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The first Tuesday of June brought joy and relief in equal proportions to the CBSE Class 12 students across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following a high-level inter-ministerial meeting, announced the cancellation of Class 12 CBSE Board exams of this year on accounts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Right after the announcement of CBSE Board Exams’ cancellation, students across the country erupted in joy and their sense of relief got translated into meme-fest on Twitter. The expressions of Class 12 students, who after months of uncertainty and pandemic-driven restlessness received the final news in the matter, will definitely chuckle you up.
The moment called for Bahubali-level Utsav! Didn’t it?
Class 12 students after getting news of cancellation #cbseboardexams pic.twitter.com/5KLkyqLAbe— Aryan Nandel (@iaryannandal) June 1, 2021
One wonders how the backbenchers felt at the moment of board exam cancellation. Theirs was the reaction of a much-sought relief, joy and lots of humour.
CBSE class 12th exam gets cancelled.— J.Rajpal (@certifiedhumour) June 1, 2021
Backbenchers rn. pic.twitter.com/VQYz2WdqMZ
What about the Backbenchers Vs. Toppers clash? Backies had the gala time in the meme-fest.
#cbseboardexams— Pranshu (@TheSleepyHead08) June 1, 2021
CBSE class 12 board exams cancelled
Backbenchers to Toppers rn : pic.twitter.com/RRMk0LDFgo
#cbseboardexams— Ritik🌚 (@rit__77) June 1, 2021
Class 12 board exam cancelled
*Toppers rn *backbenchers rn pic.twitter.com/5Ksuj1r0lx
le Class 12 backbenchers:#cbseboardexams #Class12Exams pic.twitter.com/esmTJVus2o— कटप्पा (@Katappa00) June 1, 2021
Time calls for some Champak Lal dance.
Backbenchers after watching that Class 12 #cbseboardexams got cancelled pic.twitter.com/dzU5BtQsMd— Rohit Kumar (@rohit_kr15) June 1, 2021
#BigBreaking— Ùмяαн™️🌸 (@officialumrah) June 1, 2021
*CBSE Class 12 exams cancelled*
Backbenchers who were waiting for this news : pic.twitter.com/o9mxEpqUtA
Zakir Khan has the last laugh.
Class 12 backbenchers to toppers rn: pic.twitter.com/wWwu3IJGtq— Praशांत Shah (@shahreholder) June 1, 2021
And Babu Bhaiya’s signature dance at that.
12th board exams cancelled— dhavalthedevil (@dhavalthedevil_) June 2, 2021
All students:#cbseboardexams pic.twitter.com/keZxOvG8zj
PM Modi took the decision to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams after a high-level meeting in which he was briefed about all the possible options for the assessment of Class 12 students.
"Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.
Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth. https://t.co/vzl6ahY1O2— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2021
Students will be evaluated in an ‘objective manner’ and would have the option to appear for the exams at a later date if they wish to, when it is deemed safe to conduct CBSE class 12 board exams. The criteria for evaluation is yet to be released by CBSE.
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan