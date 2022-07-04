CBSE Board Results 2022 Delayed And Netizens Have Some Hilarious Memes

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is expected to release the results of classes 10th and 12th 2022 soon. Lakhs of students are waiting for the central board to announce the date or declare the results for board exams. More than 30 lakh students appear for CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams every year. Although, CBSE has not announced any date for releasing the results yet and the speculations over the CBSE result date is giving rise to loads of new memes every day

On July 4th, many media portals announced that CBSE will be declaring class 10th results on Monday but now it has been delayed. Students who appeared for the exams are just tired of waiting and the delay in results is making them restless. However, some students who are happy with the delay have been flooding Twitter with hilarious memes.

On the other hand, students who are not happy with the delay are also expressing their thoughts on the same. One such user put a photo of the brooms with percentage written on a paper and stuck to the broom. It was captioned “ #CBSEResult #CBSEClass10result, Cbse 10th result to be announced today. Parents be like...”

#CBSEResult #CBSEClass10result, Cbse 10th result to be announced today.

Parents be like... pic.twitter.com/Dabw1LjJ0S — Sword Of Meme (@Sword_Of_Meme) July 4, 2022

#CBSEResult #cbse

.

CBSE to Students Right now after putting them in results tension: pic.twitter.com/Rkh97e7Mmf — Ambuj 🇮🇳 (@Ambuj_jiii) July 4, 2022

Meanwhile, some students are asking the board to just quit the delay and announce the results already.

Cbse we are going to announce soon meanwhile students:-#CBSEResult pic.twitter.com/xjDfE3ELVv — aftab az (@aftab_az07) July 4, 2022

Students asking whether #CBSEResult will be declared today or not.

CBSE be like: pic.twitter.com/jNCkEqT4G8 — ManohaR Singh Gaherwar (@_manohar_singh_) July 4, 2022

The students are advised to keep checking the official website cbse.gov.in for further updates on results.