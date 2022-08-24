Caught On Camera: Woman Thrashing Zomato Delivery Guy Leaves Netizens In Shock

A shocking video of a woman beating a Zomato delivery boy has taken the internet by storm. The video that shows the woman allegedly beating the delivery guy with her shoes has sparked a debate on social media.

Taking to Twitter, a user with the name @bogas04 shared the video. The video didn't have any sound but it clearly shows the woman thrashing the guy. The Twitter user posted the clip and mentioned that the delivery boy turned up at his doorstep crying and revealed the entire incident.

Following the incident, the user also contacted Zomato customer care, “I don't care about the order, your partner got assaulted, please help him,” he told them. The user and the delivery executive were advised to take help from the company’s rider support service.

“He tried that but they didn't understand Kannada, and of course, he was scared to lose his job. I'm tweeting so that the DE gets justice and job security,” he wrote. "I asked the customer representative to connect me with their superior to explain it better. Please look into this urgently and help him. Looking forward to explain further on call," he added.

Luckily bystanders recorded the incident on video, though at the moment he hasn't received one with audio. Should probably get it by tomorrow.



The post enraged the netizens with users talking about humanity to social media users asking netizens to ban the woman from using the app. "This is just not acceptable in any society's. If the literate people ( As she looks like) behaves like this illiterate or low qualified people are better. Zomato should take this matter.. but you see how gard Karma is going to hit her back," a user replied to the post. "@zomato should BAN such abusive women from their customers & app," another user said.

Hello @zomatocare @zomato



"Hello @zomatocare @zomato Such a shameless lady she should be aware that you are accepting another person's order and this type of behaviour is unacceptable @zomato should file a complaint against this lady and support the delivery boy," a third user said.

However, many users also believed that the story had two sides since the audio of the video was muted. "Theres no smoke without fire. No audio so quite misleading," a user said.