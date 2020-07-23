According to a report by Daily Mail, the dramatic footage was captured by a person on his mobile phone in the city of Grenoble on Tuesday. Since then the video has gone viral on the internet leaving the netizens in a shock.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In a miraculous incident, two brothers jumped off a building’s third floor safely in France after their apartment building caught fire. The brothers living in the apartment were rescued by a group of people standing below the building.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the dramatic footage was captured by a person on his mobile phone in the city of Grenoble on Tuesday. Since then the video has gone viral on the internet leaving the netizens in a shock.

According to the report, the brothers, aged 10 and three, were forced to jump down 40 feet to rescue them from the burning apartment after their parents reportedly locked them inside without keys.

Another report by CTV News stated that the video of the incident was captured by a neighbour who lives in a nearby building. In the video, people can be seen gathering below the building while huge flames and black smoke billow from the balcony of the apartment.

#COVID19 #accident #grenoble ( Ce mardi il a y’a quelques heures dans l’après midi 2 enfants ont sauté par la fenêtre rattraper par les habitants ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/xzIYpL4b3Y — oumse-dia (@oumsedia69) July 21, 2020

The children reportedly shouted that they can’t escape from the door as they don’t have the key to the door. Shortly after, the elder brother lowered the three-year-old child from the window into the hands of the people standing below to catch them before jumping down himself.

The report said that the two brothers miraculously survived the fall without getting any injury, however, they might suffer from smoke inhalation and were rushed to the hospital with other survivors and some rescuers who suffered injuries while catching the two brothers.

One rescuer, a 25-year-old student called Athoumani Walid, suffered a broken arm while catching the children. He said he heard shouting and rushed towards the burning building.

"I saw the two children screaming. They were at the window on the third floor. There was a lot of smoke, flames, explosions, even inside the building. The children were scared. They were crying," he said.

Grenoble’s mayor, Eric Piolle, also thanked the people who rescued the children and other people. He also initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

