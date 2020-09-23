A video of the Python being rescued is now doing rounds on social media and has left many in disbelief.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: A 10-foot long Python was rescued from Mumbai's Eastern Express Highway. He caused a traffic jam on Monday morning. According to officials, the reptile was spotted by motorists on a stretch of the highway at suburban Chunabhatti. The python, as per reports, slithered across a busy road before wrapping itself around one of the wheels. After crossing the road, the python hid under a car. After an hour, a team of snake catchers arrived at the spot and rescued the python, the official said.

During the rescue operation, local policemen and their counterparts in the traffic branch also reached the spot and restored the normal movement of vehicles, he added.

A video of the Python being rescued is now doing rounds on social media and has left many in disbelief. The Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda shared the video on Twitter. Taking to micro blogging site, he wrote, "In monsoon snakes can sneak into vehicles. Just be little careful."

In monsoon snakes can sneak into vehicles. Just be little careful. pic.twitter.com/C6mzWkZSLH — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 22, 2020

In the video, the snake catchers were seen removing the snake from the tyre. After removing the car's tyre to free the python, they carried it to the side of the road as curious passersby watched.

The video has so far garnered thousands of views across social media platforms.

In the comment section, one person wrote, "Now that's a huge snake." Another user said, "ohh god! shocking!"

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma