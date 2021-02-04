The incident has gone viral on social media wherein a dog can be seen locked inside a bathroom with a leopard for almost 7 hours. Read on to know what happened next

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A shocking news was reported from Karnataka's Bilinele village where a stray got stuck with a leopard for almost seven hours on Wednesday. It all began after the leopard chased the dog and both entered the toilet. The incident came to light at 9 am when the lady of the house opened the bathroom in the morning and noticed the tail of leopard. she immediately bolted the door of the bathroom and alarmed the neighbours regarding the same.

The incident has gone viral on social media wherein a dog can be seen locked inside a bathroom with a leopard. Taking to Twitter, a user named Prajwal explained the whole incident and even shared the picture of a dog sitting uncomfortably near the bathroom door while the leopard is sitting at the other end of the toilet. The picture was taken through a gap in the toilet's window from outside.

This photo was taken from outside through a gap in the window. It is a leopard and a dog stuck together since this morning inside the toilet of a house in Kadaba, Dakshina Kannada district. I am told the leopard escaped at 2 pm and the dog is alive! pic.twitter.com/hgjJhaXW03 — Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) February 3, 2021

Not the window* it is taken from the top by removing the asbestos sheet. The forest department tried to catch the leopard by removing the sheet and tranquilising it but the leopard escaped.



The dog and the leopard were inside the toilet from at least 7 am till 2 pm. — Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) February 3, 2021

A plan was hatched to trap the tiger in a net from the top of the toilet. But the leopard proved to be too strong, broke free and ran away. pic.twitter.com/ZFZgtDWkH0 — Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) February 3, 2021

The incident was also shared by Indian Forest Service Officer Parveen Kaswan. Taking to Twitter he shared the pic from the incident and captioned it as "Every dog has a day. Imagine this dog got stuck in a toilet with a leopard for hours. And got out alive. It happens only in India."

Every dog has a day. Imagine this dog got stuck in a toilet with a leopard for hours. And got out alive. It happens only in India. Via @prajwalmanipal pic.twitter.com/uWf1iIrlGZ — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 3, 2021

As per reports, Forest Department officers brought tranquillizer darts to sedate leopard and move it back to the forest. However, the animal managed to escape by breaking the roof and nets at around 2 pm. The forest Department managed to rescue the dog alive who was later identified as Bollu by the locals. What is shocking about the whole incident is leopard didn't attack the dog even after chasing the dog and getting locked. Also, its not less than a miracle.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv