In the captured video, two motorcycle-borne men were seen thrashing a kid onto the motorcycle, however, the mother came running and retrieved her daughter from them.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A mother of a 4-year old girl saved her daughter from getting kidnapped by the bike-borne kidnappers who stopped by for a glass of water on Tuesday. The whole incident was captured on the security cameras.

In the captured video, two motorcycle-borne men were seen thrashing a kid onto the motorcycle, however, the mother came running and retrieved her daughter from them.

After she shouted for help, the kidnappers started to run away. Two alerted neighbours came out for help. A man standing at a distance gradually blocked the road with the help of a two-wheeler and pushed the man along with the bike, whereas, another man came running and tried to hold them too. However, the kidnappers escaped, but amid this, they left the bike and a backpack behind.

Watch Video:

Police reached the spot after receiving the information regarding the attempt of the kidnapping of a four-year-old girl at the Shakarpur area on Tuesday. They found the accused persons had left a motorcycle and a bag containing one country-made pistol with four live cartridges, police said.

According to Delhi Police, the two bike-borne kidnappers drove up the four-year old’s house at around 4 PM where he asked the mother of the girl for a glass of water. While she was away he tried to grab the girl onto his bike, however, her mother saved her in a dramatic way.

Two neighbors who were seen in the CCTV footage helped the woman by pushing the kidnappers where one of them fell down and left the bike and a bag behind.

Police further added that the bike which the kidnapper had left behind, had the fake registration number. However, they succeeded at tracking down its owner named Dheeraj who’s a resident of Jagat Puri.

Later, he confessed that Upendra, a resident of Krishna Nagar, the four-year old’s uncle was the mastermind who planned to abduct his niece in order to extort around Rs. 30 to 35 lakh, a Senior Police Officer said.

He was arrested along with his associate in east Delhi's Krishna Nagar area on Wednesday. The whole internet is applauding the courage of the mother and the neighbors.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan