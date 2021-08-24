In a 20 second-video, a vendor can be seen mixing urine in the jaljeera water used with panipuri in Assam’s Guwahati. The vendor was caught on camera while he was urinating in a mug behind his stall and adding that to the panipuri water.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Panipuri or golgappa is inarguably the most popular street food in India. It can be found at every nook and corner of the country. No wonder why the thought of slurping sooji/atta balls with aloo mix dipped in pudina water is an absolute delight. However, a recent video of a Guwahati vendor selling the Indian snack going viral on the internet is marking golgappa lovers go cringe.

The video of the shocking incident was posted on Twitter by a user named Mamun Khan with the caption “Shocking! A street vendor (panipuri seller) has been arrested in Guwahati after a viral, sensational video in which he mixed his urine with water and used it for customers.”



Ever since the video of the panipuri vendor urinating in the jaljeera water has gone viral, it has garnered 20.4k views till date. The video is being widely circulated on social media with people furious about the vendor's act. Many are even skeptical of eating panipuri from roadside stalls ever again.

However, some Twitter users also expressed concern for how other panipuri vendors would be stigmatised and suffer because of this incident. "This has been caught...I fear few other pani puri vendors across India would be doing the same. What about the rest. They would certainly be blamed and would suffer miserably," one Twitter user wrote.

Meanwhile, as per reports, the police was informed about the incident caught on the camera, and the panipuri vendor was arrested based on it.

