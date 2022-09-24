Caught On Camera: Class 10 Student Shoots Teacher In UP For Scolding Him

The entire incident was also caught on camera. In the video, the student can be seen running after the teacher with a gun in hand but is overpowered moments later by some people who try to snatch the gun.

By Anushka Vats
Sat, 24 Sep 2022 06:55 PM IST
Minute Read
Image: Screengrab of the video

IN A shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, a class 10 student opened fire on his teacher on Saturday. the incident took place after the student got upset with the teacher after he scolded the student for getting involved in a dispute with another classmate.

According to the police the accused fired three rounds at the teacher and fled with the gun.

"A Class 12 student opened fire on the school Principal with an illegal weapon and fled away. There was a dispute between the student & his classmate yesterday which was intervened by the Principal. The Principal is admitted to the hospital. We're searching the student," said ASP South NP Singh, as quoted by the news agency ANI.

The entire incident was also caught on camera. In the video, the student can be seen running after the teacher with a gun in hand but is overpowered moments later by some people (possibly some students or staff members of the school) who try snatching away his weapon. The video also shows the teacher fighting back while the student assaults him with the butt of his gun.

A video of the teacher being taken to the hospital has also gone viral on social media. the teacher in the video can be seen lying on a stretcher while some people seems to move it possibly in order to take it inside the hospital.

As per a report of NDTV, Additional Superintendent Of Police Rajeev Dixit said that the bullets missed critical organs and the teacher, though injured, is currently out of danger. The teacher has been referred to Lucknow for further treatment. Meanwhile, the police has also registered a case in the matter.

The teacher also mentioned that he never knew the student was so upset over being reprimanded.

