New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In another good news for the skygazers this year, our neighbouring planet, Mars, will be coming closest to the Earth on Wednesday (October 7, local time) evening, making it perfect timing for them to witness the beauty of the red planet. This will be the closest Mars will approach the Earth until 2035.

However, the skygazers can watch the glimmering red planet throughout October 2020, but October 7 and October 13 have special appearances from the Mars. On October 7 (today), Mars will be the closest to Earth, while on October 13, the neighbouring planet will be coming in opposition, which is when Earth comes between the Sun and Mars and they all lineup.

Spotting the Red Planet:

Mars is known as the Red Planet and is only next to Earth. However, the glimmering planet appears as a bright orange-red dot in the night sky when watched with bare eyes. You can catch a glimpse of the red planet in the eastern sky tonight and the distinctive colours of the planet will not let you have any difficulty in spotting its shining red colour.

"Simply go outside and look up and, depending on your local weather and lighting conditions, you should be able to see Mars," NASA said adding that "October is a great time for viewing Mars, as the planet is visible all night right now, and reaches its highest point in the sky around midnight".

When and How to watch Mars on October 7:

According to Earthsky.org, Mars will swoop within 38,568,816 miles (62,070,493) kilometres of the Earth, making a smooth close approach. The red planet can be seen tonight at around 8 pm IST, as reported by Earthsky.org. This will be the closest the glimmering red planet will come to Earth for the next 15 years or until 2035. The people who are ready to catch the glimpse of the red planet are advised to see it through a telescope or binoculars.

Closest approach on October 7:

Both the Earth and Mars move around the Sun in elliptical orbits, moving in the same direction but at a different speed and at different distances from the Sun. In every about two years, both the planets -- Mars and Earth -- line up with and are closest to each other and October 7 (today) marks the close approach of the Mars to Earth, and it would be the best time to grab a telescope and witness the red planet.

NASA also shared an artist's view of today's close approach and compared it with the last time Mars has come closest to the Earth in July 2018. This year, the red planet will be 38.6 million miles (62 million kilometres) far from the Earth, which is about 3 million miles farther than it came closer in 2018.

Mars to come in Opposition to Earth on October 13:

The Mars is said to be in opposition, when the red planet lines up with the Sun, with Earth in the middle. Mars will rise in the east as the Sun goes down, will move across the sky and then set in the west as the Sun rises again. NASA also described the opposition as 'effectively a full Mars'. It might also appear that the closest approach should be when the planets are all lined up in opposition, but it is not as both Earth and Mars have elliptical orbits.

