New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: COVID-19 pandemic is far from over as we see a great spike in cases. In comparison to 2020, this year, the number of active cases are being reported at a rapid scale. Not just this, even the fatality rate has grown. On seeing this, several states have shut down the schools and colleges and have also promoted students classes up to 8th without exams. While the exams of classes 9th and 11 have been postponed till further notice.

Now, on seeing the nation slipping into the alarming situation, students of classes 10th and 12th have taken to Twitter to request the government to either postpone or cancel the Board Exams 2021. The micro-blogging site is flooded with #cancleboardexams2021 tweets and memes.

One of the users wrote, "Our point of cancellation is clearly explained by the students in the protest and in tweets also. But still we are getting ignored. I think this pandemic situation explains the point of cancellation of exams"

Whereas another wrote, "Please do something for us. It is not at all safe ! The number of cases are increasing! ऐसा ना हो कि बाद में जब बच्चों को कुछ होजाए तब पछताना पड़े !Praying for the best!Varsha mam even we are like your children only. Don't play with our lives #cancleboardexams2021"

Here have a look at the tweets:

Ayeeee offline exams leke q marne ka students ko corona se usse acha poison hi dedo waise hi tapk jayega 😎 👻👻 #PPC2021 #COVIDSecondWave #cancleboardexams2021 — Ice cream (@vpRrNpbL8BOZOTV) April 7, 2021

Me while studying*- ek bar twitt kar he deta hu kya oata boards exams cancel ho jaye!😂👌okay on a serious note cancel the board exam as covid cases a increasing rapidly! #cancleboardexams2021 — Siddharth Khandelwal (@keepitDope_sidK) April 6, 2021

Sir board exam is a big arrangement thousands of people would come if one of them would get infected then who will be responsible for him and his family

Would ur government come and save him or his family do u have any answer for this....#cancleboardexams2021 — Jasim (@Jasim24777374) April 6, 2021

In the last 24 hours, India reported 1,15,736 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally above 1.28 crore. This is the largest single-day spike since 2020. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka topped the list of daily cases.

Coming back to students concern regarding exams, reports are doing rounds that the Maharashtra government might promote class 9th and 11th students without exams. While on the other hand, whereas other boards such as CBSE, ICSE and others have assured students that they will follow strict COVID-19 protocols during board exams. Also, they have increased the number of centres to ensure social distancing norms.

