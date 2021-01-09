Netizens got their fodder and they started flooding social media with the perfect memes and you need to check them ASAP.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Remember, how we all entered this year? With the hope of new beginnings and the potential of a calm year, now it is just a week into this year and netizens are already crying for help. They are even asking to unsubscribe this year. In just a week in 2021, social media is flooded with plenty of memes saying that the calendar may have flipped to January 2021 but it is still the same March 2020.

There are several memes that are just making it clear how Twitter users felt when news of the US Capitol attack broke. Now, what we are trying to say here is that the things that happened weren't fun but the memes were. So let's look at some of the memes that well sums up this year.

Some of the users said that they would 'like to cancel the subscription to 2021. I've experienced the free seven-day trial and I am not interested.' Even the #CivilWar started trending on Twitter and thousands of supporters of Donald Trump swarmed the Capitol Hill in Washington DC on Wednesday, bypassing security and leading to accusations that the outgoing US President was attempting to stage a coup.

How I felt about 2020 vs. How I'm feeling about 2021 pic.twitter.com/EiqBojX9Qu — Michael Scott 📚 (@michaelgclump) January 7, 2021

kris jenner after she finished editing the video of jeffree star and kanye west pic.twitter.com/cLXrQtLUvB — ali tabaza (@AliTabaza) January 7, 2021

chai kaun kaun piyega chai ban gayi pic.twitter.com/mw1xnbwdOo — zomato (@zomato) January 5, 2021

Not only this, but another shocking thing happened as influencer Jeffree Star took to his YouTube Thursday to deny rumors of an affair with Kanye amid reports that the rapper was headed for a divorce with reality TV star wife Kim Kardashian.

me trying to look at #civilwar2021 memes and jeffree-kanye memes at the same time pic.twitter.com/hbnko85lsD — Ariee 🎈 (@sarangisays) January 7, 2021

Netizens got their fodder and they started flooding social media with the perfect memes. One of the users reacted to the Kim and Kanye divorce rumors and posted a photo of Kris Jenner and wrote, "Kris Jenner after she finished editing the video of Jeffree star and Kanye west."

Meanwhile, WhatsApp also announced a new update and made some changes in its terms and privacy policy, leading to privacy concerns among users, and even though people disliked it but they couldn't stop themselves from making memes on it.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma