New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Covid-19 has entered the camp of Delhi Capitals and it is now a big threat to the whole IPL 2022. On Monday morning, an overseas player tested positive for the novel coronavirus. As per other reports, it is suggested that 2 more covid cases were detected from the same DC camp on April 18th. Amid all this, Mumbai Indians fans and Chennai Super Kings are super happy! Let us tell you the whole story.

After the covid-19 scare started looming over IPL 2022, many netizens started a trend #Cancel IPL 2022 and urged BCCI to cancel or postpone the tournament now for sake of the safety of players. But MI and CSK fans joined the trend for another motive and are supporting the cause of canceling IPL because both the teams are at the bottom of the IPL Points Table and it is highly unlikely for them to qualify for the playoffs hence Mumbai Indian fans and CSK army are trending memes to Cancel IPL.

For the unversed, MI and CSK are struggling to win games in the current edition of IPL and stand at the bottom of the points table after losing 6 and 5 games respectively.

Check some of the most hilarious memes here:

Cancel ipl for few weeks

Can conduct it after 2 months..can't put players at risk for covid https://t.co/4P8qMAMfyI — Swapnil (@Swapnil_viper) April 15, 2022

Many netizens genuinely wanted BCCI to cancel IPL 2022 and wrote, "So finally covid has entered in IPL , Now why BCCI is waiting, They should cancel IPL, We have WT20 this year, we can't take a risk on players health. BCCI need to do something very soon , Players life is in danger. #CancelPL2022 @SGanguly99."

Let's Go With Cancel IPL 😌😌 pic.twitter.com/1GaSvrPX7v — Sumit _Viratian™ (@kohli1_king) April 18, 2022

Meanwhile, CSK and MI fans are literally supporting the cause.

Cancel ipl trending.

MI and CSK fans : pic.twitter.com/VoMGIawldq — rohit kumar (@kumar500rohit) April 18, 2022

MI and CSK fans coming together in support of cancel IPL pic.twitter.com/xOKYeV6OnM — Hemank (@Hemank_fpl) April 18, 2022

CSK and MI fans rn -"cancel ipl , health of the players is more important than any other shit pic.twitter.com/Y8uQ5kKGyt — Shukaku (@Cryptoniteezy) April 18, 2022

Cancel ipl is trending:

MI & CSK fans right now pic.twitter.com/39W3V8Eeu5 — Preet (@preet__pandya) April 18, 2022

Amid all this, table toppers Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore fans are opposing the whole demand.

GT and LSG fans started protest after Cancel IPL starts trending on twitter 😂 pic.twitter.com/fumNZemhc6 — Agrawal Bandhu (@bandhu_agrawal) April 18, 2022

After trending Cancel IPL reaction of #ViratKohli

Ohhhh Teriiiiiiiiiiiiii pic.twitter.com/o7zVgDTjZ9 — MAHREEN KHAN (@MAHREENKHAN786) April 18, 2022

CSK and MI bots breaking bangles to cancel IPL lmfao 🤣 sadly postponement doesn't give them points https://t.co/3mDcuhqJL7 — Sam 🥳 (@Expelliarmus98) April 18, 2022

Cancel IPL is trending meanwhile RCB fans for the first time watching RCB play well for the first time pic.twitter.com/4cBXScxity — Pragati⁷ 🙈220610 (@bts__chingu) April 18, 2022

However, internet users are also showering sympathy with RCB as they are currently performing well and any break in the tournament might hamper their growth. Let us inform you that BCCI or IPL conducting body has not announced anything regarding the cancellation or postponement of the tournament.

Do you also want IPL 2022 to get cancelled? Share your thoughts here

Posted By: Ashita Singh