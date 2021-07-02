The footage shows how gummy bears goes on melting which were kept in the bowl. Watching the video, comments started pouring.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Indians can easily relate to hot and humid weather. Every time during summer people come across interesting videos over the internet that shows how to make an omelet in the scorching heat under the sun. Now people living in Canada can also relate to these videos, as on Tuesday Canada has recorded an all-time high temperature when it reached 49.5 degrees in the town of Lytton, British Columbia. A Twitter user who is a photograoher as per his bio posted a video writing the caption as “1 hour to turn a pile of gummy bears into a gummy puddle in this heat. The sour cherry gummies are much more resilient.”

The footage shows how gummy bears goes on melting which were kept in the bowl. Watching the video, comments started pouring. A user wrote “If you get a cookie-cutter and melt some inside you can make different gummy shapes. Although I don't know how edible sun melted and cooled gummies are.” To which the person who posted the video replied “Oh they’re fine, I did it yesterday too and I ate them. All good!”

Have a look at the Twitter user reactions here.

If you get a cookie cutter and melt some inside you can make different gummy shapes. Although I don't know how edible sun melted and cooled gummies are. — Jasmine (@jasrose__) June 30, 2021

I left a bag in the back of my car & they almost turned to that, put them in the fridge & it turned into one giant gummy bear 🤣 — lgja (@lizablabbit) June 30, 2021

Is it wrong that I wish you had side by side comparisons of wine gums v starbursts v fuzzy peaches v gummy bears. This could be epic. — Ainsley (@MyCatsLap) July 1, 2021

You gonna eat that? lol — Morgan (@Morgo_82) June 30, 2021

The person who uploaded the video said that it took an hour for these gummy bears to melt and get converted into a "gummy puddle" with the hint of the "the sour cherry gummies are much more resilient".

The timelapse video depicts the extreme temperatures that have been experienced by people in various parts of Canada and the US Pacific Northwest in recent days.

As per the statement by the chief coroner of British Columbia, Lisa Lapointe, which was quoted by CNN said "There had been "significant increase in deaths reported where it is suspected that extreme heat has been contributory."

"At 4:20 pm, Lytton Climate Station reported 49.5 degrees Celsius, once again, breaking the daily and all-time temperature records for the 3rd straight day," Environment and Climate Change Canada posted on Twitter, announcing that this temperature is equal to 121 degrees Fahrenheit.

