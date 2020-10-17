IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shared a post and with his post, he is taking netizens down the memory lane, check out the post

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: While scrolling down the social media page, you must've come across the only 90s kids will remember posts. However, this time IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shared a post and with his post, he is taking netizens down the memory lane. The post is not specific for 90s kids as the 70s and 80s kids too can relate to it and even the late 90s aren't going anywhere.

Taking to Twitter, Dipanshu Kabra shared a cartoon image of a few kids playing a game. In the caption, he asked people to guess the name of the game, "Remember this game? Can you name it?". In his tweet, he added, “70s 80s & 90s Kids must have played it.” He shared the post with the tag 90s life about people can get into this quiz anytime all you need is to turn your guessing game strong and you can sing along too.

After sharing the post, Deepanshu has so far garnered 551 likes and 150 retweets. However, several users guessed it right and filled the comment section with the song of the game named 'Poshampa'.

One of the users said, "Poshampa and I still remember the entire poem."

Yet anothet said, "Poshamapa"

Posamba ,something like that it sounds I may be wrong in spelling it exactly ,but it was all girls game, yes we did have been active participants of the fun, those bygone days# feeling nostalgic#golden childhood memories. Plz correct me if I spelt the game wrong. — Rima Deb (@RimaDeb11) October 16, 2020

Poshampa and I still remember the entire poem😂 — Megha Maheshwari (@cuspcancerleo) October 16, 2020

What is Poshampa game?

The game Poshampa is a very popular 90s game as in this game two players used to hold their hands up to make a door like structure and they sing the song 'poshampa', the other players used to pass through the door and when the song finishes the players close the door and the person stuck inside the door is caught and he loses the game and gets eliminated from it.

The lyrics of the game Poshampa song was like: 'Poshampa Bhai Poshampa, Dakiyo Ne Kya kiya, sau rupay ki ghadi churai, ab toh jail mein jana padega, jail ki roti khani padegi, jail ka pani pina padega, ab toh jail mein jana padega.....'

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma