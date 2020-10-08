Hundreds of vaccines currently under development have been modelled on the original D-strain of the coronavirus, which was dominant in the early days of the pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A team of researchers have found that the G-strain mutation in the novel coronavirus would not impact the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines currently under development worldwide.

Hundreds of vaccines currently under development have been modelled on the original D-strain of the virus, which was dominant in the early days of the pandemic. The virus, however, has since then evolved into G-strain and there had been fears that this would have a negative impact on the vaccine candidates.

The new study conducted by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) and published in the journal npj Vaccines, has found no evidence that the virus’ mutation would adversely impact the efficacy of vaccine candidates, as per a report by news agency PTI.

“This is good news for the hundreds of vaccines in development around the world, with the majority targeting the spike protein as this binds to the ACE2 receptors in our lungs and airways, which are the entry point to infect cells,” said Professor Seshadri Vasan.

“Despite this D614G mutation to the spike protein, we confirmed through experiments and modelling that vaccine candidates are still effective,” he added.

Hundreds of medical groups and pharmaceutical companies across the world are working tirelessly to develop a vaccine against coronavirus. In India, Pune-based Serum Institute of India has partnered with the British company AstraZeneca to produce their vaccine candidate. The highly awaited vaccine is branded as Covidshield and the manufactuers and researchers are hopeful that it will be an immunogenic and efficacious vaccine that is going to be useful for mass use.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja