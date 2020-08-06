Memory T-cell which recognise common cold virus and helps body to neutralise the same, can also identify some parts of the novel Coronavirus.

New Delhi | Jagran Trends Desk: In a credible explanation that details upon why some people suffering from COVID-19 have milder symptoms than others, a study has found that the memory T-cells which recognise and fight off common cold virus, can also identify some parts of the novel Coronavirus.

What are memory T-cells?

The T-cells are immunologically efficient cells in present in the circulating body fluids, that transition into memory T-cells when exposed to an antigen (infection-causing agent). From the first encounter with the infection-causing agent, memory T-cells remember the attack and recognise them quickly at further encounters to ward them off the body. And thus, trigger a faster immune response. For example, since our body encounters infections like Common cold quite a lot, memory T-cells are the primary fighters that ward off the common cold virus even before or soon after the Common cold causing virus.

A degree of protection against COVID-19 present in the body, says the research

Scientists involved in the study, which was published in ‘The Science’ journal, however, said that it is too soon that whether such COVID-19 detection mechanism already present in the body affects the clinical outcomes of COVID-19 or not. But the reactive nature of immune system against the COVID-19 does translate into ‘different degrees of protection’.

“Having a strong T cell response, or a better T cell response may give you the opportunity to mount a much quicker and stronger response,” Alessandro Sette, a co-author of the study, and researcher at California-based La Jolla Institute of Immunology said in a statement.

Another co-author highlighted the cross-recognition mechanism present in the body against the COVID-19.

“We have now proven that, in some people, pre-existing T cell memory against common cold coronaviruses can cross-recognise SARS-CoV-2, down to the exact molecular structures,” Daniela Weiskopf, another co-author of the study said. “This could help explain why some people show milder symptoms of disease while others get severely sick,” Weiskopf added.

Immunological ‘dark matter’ resulting in less fatal COVID-19 spread?

Acclaimed London-based neuroscientist, Karl Friston, while drawing comparison between the COVID fatality differences in UK and Germany, said that it is likely that people in Germany has more immunological ‘dark matter’ which enables ‘some kind of natural resistance’ resulting in less fatal COVID-19 spread in Germany as compared to UK. This, despite the fact that both countries have similar socio-economic indicators and comparable testing numbers.

“This is like dark matter in the universe: we can’t see it, but we know it must be there to account for what we can see,” Friston told Guardian.

(with agency inputs)

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha