New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The great conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn in the night sky was captured in a single frame by a cameraman during the second T20 International between New Zealand and Pakistan in Hamilton on Sunday. It all happened in the tenth over of the second innings when the cameraman panned at the conjunction and zoomed in to captured the two gas giants along with their moons in a single frame, delighting viewers world over. The image has gone viral on social media.

Jupiter and Saturn will align in the night sky to appear like one bright star from Earth on December 21 in an event deemed the "greatest" of all periodic conjectures between the two planets for the next 60 years. On the eve of the event, this alignment was captured during the live telecast of a cricket match. Watch the viral pictures here:

Jupiter and Saturn can be seen from Seddon Park, but the stars/planets don't appear to be aligning for Pakistan today.



Once every 20 years, the orbits of Earth, Jupiter and Saturn align such as to make the gas giants appear close together in the night sky. This event called "great conjunction" is special this year because the two planets would not appear this close in night sky for next 60 years, NASA said in a release. The event will occur on December 21 -- the longest night in the northern hemisphere.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja