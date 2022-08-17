Cadbury Chocolates Worth Rs 17 Lakh Stolen In UP's Lucknow

In a first, nearly 150 cartons of chocolate bars worth Rs 17 lakh were stolen from a godown in the Chinhat area near Lucknow. The chocolate bars that were stolen were of Cadbury brand and now, Uttar Pradesh Police has registered a First Information Report in connection with the theft.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday and the sweets were stolen from a house that was being used as a godown of a chocolate manufacturer under the limits of Chinhut police station. The godown belongs to businessman Rajendra Singh Sidhu, who is a distributor of a multinational chocolate brand in the city.

"We have filed an FIR in the Chinhat police station. If anyone has any input, please come forward" Rajendra Singh Sidhu, the chocolate distributor said.

The Chinhut Police Station has registered the case under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code.

In the FIR, Sidhu said that he was using the house as a godown for storing the chocolates and received a call from his neighbour on Tuesday informing him that the door to the house was broken.

"Neighbour informed me that he heard a pick-up truck in the night and thought that I had come to take away some stock. It seems this truck was used by the miscreants to ferry the stolen stock,” Siddhu told police.

The distributor said that thieves had emptied the godown and taken away the digital video recorder (DVR) and other appliances of the CCTV security cameras.

Police have begun an investigation and are scanning footage from other CCTV cameras installed in the area for clues.