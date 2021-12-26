New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The beginning of the year 2022 will start with a bus-sized asteroid approaching Earth. However, the US Space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), with their clarifications has given a clue that whether we should be worried about the approaching asteroid or not.

According to NASA, asteroid 2014 YE15, which was initially discovered in the year 2014, is expected to approach Earth on January 06, with a distance of about 7,400,000 km.

Asteroid 2014 YE15 which is seven meters wide – or is a size of a bus is not considered as a major threat by NASA because, as per the space agency, objects greater than 150 meters and approaching Earth at a distance of 7.5 million kilometers are considered as a 'Potentially dangerous'.

However, as per the space agency, the end of the year may prove to be dangerous as on December 29, an asteroid approximately 149 meters wide will come much closer to Earth, within 3,540,000 km.

The space agency keeps an eye over asteroid moments and regularly updates a list of the next five asteroids which will approach the Earth. Usually, asteroids appear in relative proximity to the planet every two days.

Even the smallest of the asteroid can pose a major threat, therefore the moment of every asteroid should be carefully tracked and should not be overlooked. Back in 2013, a 20-meter-wide asteroid exploded over Chelyabinsk, Russia, releasing the same energy as approximately 26 to 33 nuclear bomb explosions. Because of the explosion, a number of buildings suffered damage, and more than 1,500 people were hospitalized because of the side effects caused by the blast.

