The space agency NASA has confirmed that the size of the asteroid ranges anywhere between 12,00ft to 2,5700ft, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Nothing surprises us anymore in the year 2020 as just days before the year 2020 ends, an asteroid as tall as Burj Khalifa of Dubai is all set to pass by Earth within the range of 4,302,775 km. The asteroid named as 153201 2000 WO107 is going to pass by Earth on Sunday, November 29 and it is going pass by the whopping speed of 56,000mph.

The space agency NASA has confirmed that the size of the asteroid ranges anywhere between 12,00ft to 2,5700ft across (370m and 820m). It will be approaching Earth at 1:08 a.m. on Sunday.

According to spacereference.org, this space object has been classified as a Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA) as it will come within 1.3 astronomical miles of Earth and it is considered potentially hazardous Asteroid. The scientists in New Mexico discovered this asteroid on November 29, 20200 and they were tracking it ever since and now they have finally found it.

NASA has also said that there is no possibility of asteroid actually hitting our planet and thus it is classified as NEA.

Asteroids are rocky airless left over from the early formation of the solar system about 4.6 billion years ago’ and it is said that there’s approximately 1,031,488 of them to date.

NASA has said that this asteroid is as big as Burj Khalifa. This is the tallest building of the man-made structure in the world and it has the height of 2,720 feet (829 m), according to The Measure of Things. 2000 WO107's diameter is an intimidating 2,690 feet (820 m).

