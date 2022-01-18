New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Scientists have discovered that an asteroid bigger than the size of Burj Khalifa will shoot past Earth at a 1,230,000- mile distance today on January 18. Named by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the asteroid 7482, also known as 1994 PC1, is about 1.6 km wide and has been categorised as “potentially hazardous object” due to its relative proximity to the Earth while shooting past.

According to the space agency, the asteroid is "potentially hazarduos" if it is 104 meters wide, larger than the Big Ben situated in London with orbits that bring them as close as within 4.6 million miles of Earth’s orbit around the Sun. Moreover, it can be a near-earth object if it is closer than 1.3 au. in which 1 au is the equivalent of 93 million miles.

Will Asteroid 1994 PC1, 7482 cause damage to Earth?

Asteroids that size can cause damage to earth but, NASA has to rest assured that 1994 PC1 will safely fly past the planet 1.2 million miles away on Jan 18.

Taking to Twitter, NASA wrote, "Near-Earth #asteroid 1994 PC1 (~1 km wide) is very well known and has been studied for decades by our #PlanetaryDefense experts. Rest assured, 1994 PC1 will safely fly past our planet 1.2 million miles away next Tues., Jan. 18."

When will 1994 PC1 be closest to earth?

As per NASA Asteroid watch, the closest approach of the potentially dangerous asteroid to Earth will occur at 4.51pm EST on January 18 (3.21am IST on January 19). It will be the closest for this asteroid for at least the next 200 years for which astronomers have calculated its orbit.

Eight years ago, an asteroid, called the Chelyabinsk meteor — about the size of a six-story building — broke up over the city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, on 15 February 2013.

NASA, the space agency had launched a mission earlier to smash a spacecraft into an asteroid as a test run to stop a giant space rock from wiping out life on Earth. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) blasted off at 10:21pm Pacific Time on November 24, 2021, aboard a SpaceX rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

On January 11, 2022, Asteroid 2013 YD48 zoom past Earth at a 3,480,000-mile distance. Prior to that an asteroid, nearly three times the size of 2013 YD48 came within 1.9 million miles of Earth at 47,000 miles per hour.

Posted By: Ashita Singh