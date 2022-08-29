Bull Goes Rogue, Mercilessly Attacks A Man In Viral Video | Watch

We often come across some weird videos online that set social media platforms on fire. While some videos leave us laughing our hearts out, many also leave us shocked. This video is, however, not any of those. The terrifying video shows a man being trampled mercilessly by a bull on a busy street.

The video was initially posted by Ricky Gervais, the famous British comedian, and is now making rounds on the internet.

The viral video clip shows a man in a black T-shirt who is witnessed raising his arm next to a bull's horn. You blink your eyes and something really horrific happens. The bull suddenly is seen jumping and knocking down the man. The bull then attacked the man and trampled him on the ground. The scary video was posted along with the caption, "BOOM".

Till now the video has over 4 million views and 2, 242 quote tweets. Netizens were not only shocked at the video but it also sparked a debate on social media from people posting funny comments to internet users talking about animal rights.

"Not often you actually get to see "You mess with the bull, you get the horns" wrote one. Another user commented, "It's good for people to see things like this. Even if they have little regard animal rights. Having your head filled-in by a bull delivers an equally important message."

A few users also mentioned that they found it difficult to pity the man. "It is hard to feel sympathy for someone who gets harmed while trying to cause harm," said one user. "Don't pick a fight with anything outside your weight class as a general rule," commented another.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time when a video like this has taken over the internet. These incidents are very common. While there are videos that trigger humans, there are always exceptions. Earlier, a similar video from Haryana went viral which showed an elderly man being tossed in the air by a bull while crossing the road. The victim was admitted to a hospital following the incident that left him injured.