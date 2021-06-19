BTS’ Jimin scored a brand reputation index of over 6.4 million, a whopping 35 per cent increase in his score since May. In comparison, Jimin’s band-mate V rose was ranked second with close to 4.5 million brand reputation index.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The smashing run of BTS’ popularity continues. After its two-day virtual concert broke viewership records the world over and made the popular South Korean band to earn over USD 71 million, BTS’ band member Jimin has broken another record. Jimin has topped the brand reputation ranking for 30 weeks in continuance.

Between May 19 to June 19, 2021, the Korean Business Research Institute reportedly analysed major data points of 632 K-Pop stars which included media activity, consumer participation, communication, community activity etc. BTS’ Jimin scored a brand reputation index of over 6.4 million, a whopping 35 per cent increase in his score since May. In comparison, Jimin’s band-mate V rose was ranked second with close to 4.5 million brand reputation index. The high-ranking phrases in Jimin’s keyword analysis included 'Butter,' 'ARMY,' and 'fan meeting,' owing to BTS’ two-day fan event last weekend. The other high-ranking terms also included 'delightful,' 'excited,' and 'perform,' words that fans connect more with Jimin.

“Jimin continues to extend his record as the FIRST & ONLY idol to rank #1 in Brand Reputation Ranking for Individual boy groups members! Congratulations Jimin!,” a user wrote on Twitter.

“Brand Reputation ‘Individual Boy Group’ Juni 2021: #1 Park Jimin Congratulations Jimin!,” wrote another user.

“Park Jimin tops the Brand Reputation Ranking of Individual Boy Group Member for June 2021. He breaks his own record, becoming the 1st & only idol to rank no. 1 for 30 consecutive months & 32 months overall. Congratulations Jimin,” wrote another purple-hearted user on the micro-blogging site.

BTS Muster Sowoozoo success

BTS marked its eighth anniversary with a two-day fan event titled BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo held on June 13 and 14. The event received over 1.33 million paid viewers from over 195 countries, making the bank to earn over $71 million in just two-days.

