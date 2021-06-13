BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo: Marking the eighth anniversary of their debut, BTS’ virtual concerts will include performances and live interactions during its two-day virtual concerts.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Amongst the world’s biggest pop-culture phenomena of the current times, BTS, the South Korean band is making its fans to turn pandemic blues into BTS’ purple. Of the two virtual concerts the popular K-pop band was set to host on June 13 to 14, BTS started its first virtual fan event on Sunday, 13 June. Marking the eighth anniversary of their debut, BTS’ virtual concerts will include performances and live interactions during its two-day virtual concerts.

The event, named as BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo, was announced by the South Korean band last month.

“We’ll have a chance to meet Army through online streaming,” the group had said in a video announcing the event, while adding that all the band members are working hard to prepare a great performance.

The Sunday show featured BTS’ Korean hits while the Monday show is expected to be a "World Tour Version", in which the group will showcase its foreign language songs, having released a number of albums in Japanese and English in recent years.

The band’s fans, colloquially known as ‘army’ started trending the hashtag #BTS8thanniversary over the weekend. Here is how fans reacted to the first day of the popular South Korean band’s two-day virtual concert.

“Superstar #Jungkook with tropical vibes,” a user wrote on Twitter highlighting the tropical shirt sported by the BTS band member Jungkook.

“This is the serotonin I signed up for,” wrote another user on Twitter, followed by a purple heart emoji.

Here's the whole clip of the guys just being themselves 😅

“Jin is literally hundred or thousand times more handsome with this hairstyle and I'm loving it! Thank you hairstylist,” quipped yet another Tweeple emphasising on Disney version hairstyle of BTS’ band member Jin.

BTS’ first English song ‘Dynamite’, released in August 2020 had debuted a no 1 on the Billboard Top 100 chart. This was followed by ‘Butter’ released last month which also topped the Billboard. The BTS currently holds the first and second spots under the category of most-viewed music videos on YouTube in 24 hours.

