New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Are you tired of your 9 to 5 job that comes with peanut size salary and looking for a work that gives you all the royalty and huge stash of cash in your pocket? If yes, than we have found just the right option for you.

The British Royal Family is looking for a housekeeper and will pay you Rs 18.5 lakh salary and that too with 33 holidays in a year (inclusive of Bank Holidays). The Royal Family posted the job on the official website of The Royal Household. In the post, it is mentioned that it is a Level 2 Apprenticeship job, which will require the selected candidate to live at Windsor Castle.

What is the job profile?

The job is a Level 2 Apprenticeship job. The candidate who gets selected will have to live at the Windsor Castle in the UK and it will be a five-day job.

What is the salary?

A Royal Family is going to pay a royal salary, tbh. The salary you will be getting in this profile is (GBP 19,140) Rs 18.5 lakh as a starting salary. This profile also offers a live-in accommodation, for which there is a salary adjustment. Meals will be provided by the Palace, and this also includes travel expenses.

What are the qualifications required?

The comprehensive benefits package includes 33 days holiday (including Bank holidays). The candidate is also required to gain a qualification in English and Maths. However, the job post also read that, "If you are successful but don’t already have these qualifications to the required level, we will support you to gain them as part of your apprenticeship."

What is the process of applying in this job?

Applications for the job close on 28 October and will be followed by a round of virtual interviews. Their post read, "You’ll join our team of Housekeeping professionals; learning on-the-job while you work alongside them to upkeep, clean and care for interiors and items, ensuring they’re presented to their very best."

The candidate will get the training of 13 months. Once the candidate is done with the training, the person will be hired as a permanent employee by the Royal family.

