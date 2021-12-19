New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: It's a wedding extravaganza going on out there and weddings are the most fun to attend, they also tend to be the most exhausting event. Especially for brides, they are extra tiring as they are the ones needed in every ritual, every function, and all eyes tend to spot her in the duration of 3-4 days in an Indian Wedding ceremony.

Now, the wedding itself takes a whole night to take place, while guests have the liberty to ditch the whole ceremony, the bride does not, and especially with the heavy outfit and makeup and hours of sitting, it sometimes gets difficult for them to stay energetic and awake. In a recent video gone viral on Internet, a bride, during her wedding ceremony can be seen dozing off.

With the caption “Here comes the sleepy bride. When it’s already 6.30 in the morning & the wedding is still going on,” a video of a sleeping bride is going crazy viral on the internet.

Take a look at the 'Sleepy Bride' here:

In the video, a bride dressed in a red and golden lehenga is sitting on a sofa with her groom beside her during the main wedding. It is already morning with rituals still going on, the tired bride took a nap as she couldn’t hold her sleep anymore.

The video was uploaded by one of the friends of the bride as they mocked her for sleeping in her own wedding. She dozed and they recorded her to put the video on social media.

While many netizens laughed over the bride, others supported her and sympathised with her stating that these wedding ceremonies must be cut-shorted as they exhaust the bride and groom.

What are your thoughts on the Sleepy Bride? Do you also vote to trim these ceremonies short? Do share.

Posted By: Ashita Singh