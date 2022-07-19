Brahmastra: 'Love Storyia' In 'Kesariya'; Netizens Have Some Hilarious Reactions

Brahmastra's first song 'Kesariya' is ruling the internet ever since its release. Fans were excited to hear its full version ever since the teaser of 'Kesariya' was released. The audience loved the song and it is trending all over the social media. But the song caught everyone's attention for another reason as well. Two words 'Love Storiya' in the song seems misplaced and netizens have some hilarious reaction to it.

As soon as Kesariya was released, netizens pointed out that 'Love Storiya' in the song is out of place and flooded the internet with memes. Take a look at some hilarious reactions.

Everything was going good in my life untill I heard the word ' Love storiyan ' in kesariya tera song 😶#KesariyaTera #KesariyaSong #LoveStoriya — Raj Jadhav (@jadhavraj996) July 18, 2022

When you listen 'Love Storiya' in Kesariya song. pic.twitter.com/XJvtHcNWFe — ïvaan Khan (@MemesKaFufa) July 19, 2022

Alia Bhatt along with Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor went live on her Instagram account and launched the song. Arijit Singh lent his voice to the song, whereas, Pritam composed the song. Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics of the song.

Before the launch of the song, Ayan Mukerji revealed that he did not want to release Kesariya first but changed his decision because of public demand. Ayan wrote, "I can’t imagine it being any other way… because Kesariya is about Shiva and ISHA… and their Love, which, is the Core of Brahmāstra…! Hope you guys enjoy the song when it drops tomorrow, enjoy its beauty and simplicity, and that it adds some joy to your lives !! P.S.: Do look out for the Song in all our South Languages … Each version has a distinct identity and we’ve done our best on each of them!"

Ayan also talked about his collaboration with the composer Pritam. He said, "Pritam / Dada - was one of the first collaborators to take on the Brahmāstra journey, and we have spent years - of sleepless nights, making songs, rejecting songs, stressing on timelines, cups of tea, thinking discussing working creating - on Brahmāstra! I think - that relationship is the highest level of creative collaboration I have on this movie, and his work more than anyone’s, gives Soul to this Vision.

Kesariya already has over 29 million views and 1 million likes on YouTube within 2 days.

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. It will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.