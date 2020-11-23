Netflix series, 'A Suitable Boy' is based on Vikram Seth's 1993 novel that goes with the same name, it was released on October 23.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Twitterati are now raged over a scene in the Netflix series 'A Suitable Boy' directed by Mira Nair. The outrage on Twitter started over with a scene in A Suitable Boy starring Tanya Maniktala and Kabir Durrani who are seen kissing in a temple, While the character played by Tanya- Lata Mehra is a Hindu, whereas Kabir Durrani is a Muslim named Danesh Razvi.

Reacting to this, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Gaurav Goel too joined the trend and wrote, "If any OTT platform is deliberately insulting the Hindu Gods & Goddess, pls file the complaint with the police or local court under Section 295A of IPC. The law will take care of such offenders."

Meanwhile, the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra also reacted to the trend and posted a video on his Twitter account in which he said that he has ordered the police to look into the controversial content.

One of the users said, "This is not our culture what Netflix is showcasing."

Another user said, "It`s not the first time. It won`t be the last. Time and again Netflix has shown it`s hate towards Sanatan Dharma. Do we need such propaganda in the name of freedom of speech. It is time we take a stand."

Netflix again glorifies Love Jihad in the latest webseries



If any OTT platform is delibrately insulting the Hindu Gods & Goddess, pls file the complaint with the police or local court under Section 295A of IPC. The law will take care of such offenders.



The Netflix series, 'A Suitable Boy' is based on Vikram Seth's 1993 novel that goes with the same name. The story is based on the post-independence part that dates back to India of 1951. The series tells a story about Lata Mehra, a literature student, who meets three guys in her life and her journey. In the series, her mother wishes to choose a suitable boy for her. The story is filled with drama, romance and heartbreak as three men try to win the heart of Lata. The series is directed by Mira Nair and was released on Netflix on October 23.

