New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A new season of Bigg Boss is all set to mark its grand entrance today on Colours at 9:30 pm. Season 15th Bigg Boss will be hosted by the popular actor Salman Khan. The craze of this TV reality show is unmatched and Bigg Boss fans are already excited for its comeback to their television screens.

Even before the arrival of the show, the most entertaining- controversial game show has managed to trend on the internet. While some fans are eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss 15 premiere, many others are not happy about its return.

The show is always in talks for one or another reason and is considered as the creator of unnecessary drama. In the race of seeking attention, how can this season be left behind? and some angry fans are trending BiggBoss 15 with a Boycott tag on Twitter.

#BoycottBiggBoss 15 is trending on Twitter and the fans have added yet another season of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 15 to the boycott brigade. The hashtag now has garnered thousands of tweets on the micro-blogging site.

A prime suspect in a murder mystery is roaming free on easy bail & now also can appear on a reality show 🤷‍♂️#BoycottBiggBoss15@PMOIndia @IPS_Association — 🇮🇳 Suniket Roy  (@suniketroy) October 2, 2021

Some Twitteratis are furious over the crazy paycheck of Salman for hosting the show while some are furious about how they can offer an alleged convict Rhea Chakraborty a staggering amount of 35 lakh to appear in the show.

One Twitter user wrote, "No one wants to watch his third-class show. So, now he is using Rhea to gain TRP. I request each and every one of you to mass #BoycottBiggBoss15," while a second one commented, "350 CRORES!!!!!," retweeting a post.

It seems that Bigg Boss is always in the news, negative comments also make the show a hit among the audience. With all this being said, there were a few netizens who actually gave all this a light turn as they took a jibe at the fact that they do not watch the show and yet participating in this trend.

meanwhile me who dont watches bigg boss #BoycottBiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/E6LRrNPicv — Anurag prajapti049 (@prajapti049) October 2, 2021

One internet user commented, "meanwhile me who don't watch Bigg Boss," others participated in the trend as part of their daily morning routine and trolled the trend itself. an internet user wrote, " This morning trend #BoycottBiggBoss15."

Are you a Bigg Boss fan? What are your thoughts on this trend? Do share.

Posted By: Ashita Singh