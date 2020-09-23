While the internet went gaga after he released the video 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha', he has now released the 'Biggini shoot' song.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: The internet's favourite music composer and rapper, Yashraj Mukhate is now back with a banger. The man who became an overnight sensation with his version of 'Rasode mein kaun tha' has once again made a mashup with a viral video and netizens are enjoying it.

While the internet went gaga after he released the video 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha', he has now released the 'Biggini shoot' song video and to make this track more peppy he also added a little bit of rap and netizens are in love with it now.

Netizens are still tripping on 'Vo Rashi Thi', 'Mai Kya Karu Itni Sundar Hu Toh' and to keep his fans entertained he released a brand new song with one of the funniest viral videos from the controversial show 'Emotional Atyachaar'. Check it out here.

Yashraj shared the video on his social media and captioned it as, "Biggini Shoot • Collaborating with brand ambassador of Maharani Beer from Indore • Also, Pravesh Rana deserves an applause here!

Rap by : SHAD3"

Have a look:

One of the users said, "I am here just for it". Another said, "Never thought you would make a song on Biggini shoot"

This song sounds crispier than 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' so get ready to sing 'Biggini shoot' in unison after watching this video.

