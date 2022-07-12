'Borderline Assault': Netizens Flood Twitter With Hilarious Memes After Ranveer Singh Kisses Bear Grylls

Ranveer Singh has always been an energetic soul and his appearance with Bear Grylls in Netflix's 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls' has surely caught the attention of fans who are loving it, and many of them have flooded the social media handles with hilarious memes over his kissing scene.

Ranveer, who went on quite an adventure on the show, was seen repeatedly kissing Grylls on the cheeks and his video has gone viral on social media.

A user posted the clip with a picture of Zakir Khan with the dialogue, "Ye Hamara Ladka Nahi Hai." The caption reads, "Indians right now." A second user wrote, "Of all his death-defying escapades, Bear Grylls has probably never been as scared as he was here."

A third user calling Ranveer the wildest creature wrote, "Bear Grylls meeting the wildest creature of his entire career."

Bear Grylls meeting the wildest creature of his entire career.🤣🤣 https://t.co/a4XVNl6B3j — The Bull Rider!! (@shobhitthakuria) July 11, 2022

The meme was originally shared by a Twitter handle with the username, Rurush18 with the caption, "Borderline assault." The video got more than 400k views and 10.3k likes on Twitter.

The show has, however, received mostly positive responses from the audience. Ranveer on July 9 said thanks to all of his fans for loving the show.

He said, "I personally thought that was very cool and am really glad how it landed and is being received so well by the audience. Yes, it was an experiment for me and I was unsure about whether it would work on not. To be honest the good folks at Netflix and Banijay were way more confident than me. But when we went out and we shot it and I saw the results, I was like Wow, even I was thoroughly entertained by it."

He also shared his experience of working with Bear Grylls saying that the show would not have been anything without Bear. "My first thought was how cool it would be to go off to a forest, something I had never done before. I am very grateful that it was with Bear Grylls who is the king of the jungle. He is the ultimate master of the survival game. There is so much to learn from him. It would not have been the experience, and the show would have not been anything without Bear," he added.