New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Internet is a hub where you can find many videos of people creating a spoof of good old Bollywood magic. One such video of a group of Indonesian dancers recreating the popular song Bole Chudiyan from the hit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has taken the internet by storm.

The video was shared by Indonesian dancer, Vina Fan, who is also a YouTuber and a Bollywood fan. Vina Fan and her team recreated the song Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham in their new video and we are in love with it.

In the video, Vina played the character of 'Poo' from K3G i.e. Kareena Kapoor Khan and the members of her team played the role of other stars.

The spoof video had uncanny similarities in it. The characters wore the same clothes from the original video, carried the same look, matching hairstyle and the cherry on the top exact expression of all the characters in the video.

The video has so far garnered 1.5 million views on YouTube. The netizens also shared the video on other social media platform and tagged Karan Johar and the film's stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Hrithik Roshan to take a look at it.

The video has more than 116k likes and 22k comments on it.

Netizens loved the video and said that it is not easy to get over this spoof and are watching it on repeat. Here have a look at some of the reactions:

Vina Fan also made dance covers of songs like Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha, Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main, and many more.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma