New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: It will be a treat to everyone's eyes, if the sky stays clear on Sunday night as it might allow people to witness the rare 'Blue Moon', predicted the American Astronomical Society (AAS).



What is a 'Blue Moon'?



According to Sky & Telescope magazine, a Blue Moon is the third full Moon of a season that contains four full moons, rather than three. The Sky & Telescope magazine says that a full Blue Moon happens in every 2.7 years.



The first Blue Moon was spotted in 1582, as reported by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The American space agency says that there are two kinds of Blue Moons - Monthly and Seasonal.



The monthly Blue Moon is defined as the second full Moon in a calendar month with two full Moons whereas the seasonal Blue Moon is defined as the third Full Moon of an astronomical season that contains all the four full Moons.



Will people in India be able to spot the 'Blue Moon'?



Yes, people in India will be able to spot the full moon tonight at around 12:00 am. As the Blue Moon around this time will glow next to Jupiter. After tonight, this rare event will take place in August 2023.



Here are some of the interesting facts of the event:



The word 'Blue Moon' does not mean that the moon will change its colour, however, this happens only due to water droplets in the air, a typical type of clouds, or particles which are out in the atmosphere by natural calamity eg: volcanic ash and smoke which is an extremely rare event.



"Blue-colored Moons appeared for years following the 1883 eruption (of the Indonesian volcano called Krakatoa). Many other volcanoes throughout history, and even wildfires, have been known to affect the colour of the Moon. As a rule of thumb, to create a bluish Moon, dust or ash particles must be larger than about 0.6 micron, which scatters the red light and allows the blue light to pass through freely. Having said all of that, what we call a Blue Moon typically appears pale grey, white or a yellowish colour – just like the Moon on any other night," the NASA says.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen