Video Of 7-Year-Old Delivering Food For Zomato Goes Viral, Harbhajan Singh Reacts | Watch

A video that recently created a buzz on social media is an inspiration to many. The video shows a 7-year-old boy from Delhi delivering food as a Zomato delivery partner.

The boy surprised a Twitter user, Rahul Mittal who ordered food online from the app. Rahul gave the boy chocolates in order to encourage him and also posted a 30-second video asking the boy why he was doing this work.

Taking to Twitter Rahul wrote, “This 7 year boy is doing his father job as his father met with an accident the boy go to school in the morning and after 6 he work as a delivery boy for @zomato we need to motivate the energy of this boy and help his father to get into feet #zomato.”

The boy in the video said that he cycles door-to-door from 6 pm-11 pm to deliver food after finishing school in morning.

The video has more than 57k views and 285 retweets. The food delivery too responded to the video and asked Mittal to send more details about the boy in order to help him. "Hi Rahul, kindly share his father's details with us via a private message," Zomato wrote.

As the video went viral, netizens sympathised with the boy and praised his courage.

"Punching above his weight!! Kudos to you young man. Hope your father gets well soon," a user wrote.

Former cricketer and member of Parliament, Harbhajan Singh also replied to the tweet asking for the details of the boy. "Hello rahul .. plz direct msg me his details or yours," he replied.

Meanwhile, Manu Kumar Jain, Global Vice President of Xiaomi went emotional after watching this video. "I almost cried after watching this video. Such a brave and hardworking child.

I almost cried after watching this video. Such a brave and hardworking child. #Respect



