New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Like most of us, even Google can make mistakes. At times Google maps have given wrong route to drivers or showed results that seem pretty stupid. Now, the search engine has committed another gaffe. When a person types 'Rashid Khan wife' in the google search, the name of actor Anushka Sharma pops up on the result bar.





Who is Rashid Khan?

Rashid Khan is an Afghan cricketer and is the current vice-captain of his national team. He was born in 1998 and is one of the eleven cricketers to play in Afghanistan's first-ever Test match against India in June 2018. Rashid became the youngest cricketer to captain a Test match side at the age of 20.

Who is Anushka Sharma?

Anushka Sharma is a Bollywood actress and is the wife of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. She has been a part of several films including Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sanju and Sui Dhaaga. Recently, Anushka and Virat announced that they are expecting their first child.

Is Rashid Khan married?

No, Rashid Khan is not married and in an interview, he said, "I will get engaged & married once Afghanistan wins the cricket world.”

What appears when you search 'Rashid Khan Wife'?

When you type 'Rashid Khan wife' on Google search it shows the name of Anushka Sharma and a short bio of Rashid is written, in which marital status is shown that reads, " ‘Married’. Wife’s name is written as Anushka Sharma." According to this data, he got married to Anushka on December 11, 2017.

Why does Anushka Sharma name pops up when you search for 'Rashid Khan Wife'?

The reason is that in 2018, Rashid had an interaction with his fans on Instagram live and in that chat, he was asked by one of his fans that who was his favourite Bollywood actresses? To this, he replied Anushka Sharma and Priety Zinta. When a lot of websites and pages put their names in conjunction, this appears to have confused the algorithm with the rather startling results and thus Google has thrown up Rashid Khan’s wife as Anushka Sharma in the search bar.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma