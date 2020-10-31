The Doctor said hat one time the 'Aladdin' made an appearance in front of him and he did not know who this person was and he later realised that one of the accused was dressed up as Aladdin.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: A shocking incident came to light in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, where two men duped a London-returned doctor of Rs 31 lakh by selling him 'Aladdin Ka Chiraag'. The Aladdin ka Chirag is known as the artefact from the popular Middle Eastern folk tale that brings forth a wish-granting genie when it is rubbed.

The incident took place in Khairnagar area and was highlighted when the victim, Dr. Laeek Khan, approached the police to complain against the frauds. The doctor filed a complaint with local police on October 25, in which he described how he was duped by the now arrested men - Ikramuddin and Anees.

According to reports, the doctor met a woman patient in 2018 and he would regularly visit her and vice versa following her surgery. He first met the men as they described the patient as their ailing mother.

Dr Khan in his complaint said, "I started visiting their home to treat the supposed mother. The visits continued for over a month. Gradually they started telling me about a baba (godman) whom they claimed also visited their home. They started brainwashing me and asked me to meet this baba, he further added, Eventually this group told me they would sell me a 'chirag (lamp)' for ? 1.5 crore but I could only offer a ? 31 lakh down payment. They told me this lamp would bring wealth, health and good fortune. They said this is 'Aladdin ka chirag' (Aladdin's lamp)."

He said that one time the 'Aladdin' made an appearance in front of him and he did not know who this person was and he later realised that one of the accused was dressed up as Aladdin.

Amit Rai, a senior Meerut police official, told NDTV, "We have found that the same men went to other homes in the city too and cheated many families in the name of 'tantra vidya'. We have found the involvement of three people so far. Two have been arrested. A woman is on the run."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma