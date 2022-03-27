New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In a bizarre incident, a 32-year-old prisoner escaped from custody wearing just his underwear and socks in the UK. Kyle Darren Eglington, 32, absconded from a court prisoner transit van in Poole after assaulting security officers on Saturday morning, Dorset police said. The news of this funny incident is making rounds all over the internet.

Eglington is said to have escaped at 11.13 am on Saturday (March 26) morning after assaulting security officers. The force said it was reported that when he made off from the prisoner transport, he was only wearing underwear and socks. Furthermore, the force added it is carrying out “extensive searches” to find Eglington and appealed to the public for information.

#LatestNews - Have you seen him? Officers carrying out searches to locate Kyle Eglington, 32, who is reported to have escaped from lawful custody in Poole are appealing for information to help find him. If you see him do not approach him and dial 999. https://t.co/K7ccOc66Y1 pic.twitter.com/WAqNHklXMN — Dorset Police (@dorsetpolice) March 26, 2022

Eglington is described as white, 5ft 11in tall, and of medium build, with dark brown hair and a beard. Eglington had been remanded in custody after being charged with an offense of robbery relating to an incident in Bournemouth earlier this year and had appeared at Poole Magistrates’ Court on March 25.

Officers said they are searching the area with assistance from a National Police Air Service helicopter and the British Transport Police. They are urging members of the public who have seen a man in "just his underwear and socks" or who matches the description to report it to the police.

Supt Heather Dixey, of Dorset Police, said, "I would urge anyone who has seen a man in the area in just his underwear and socks, or who matches the description given above and appears to be avoiding detection, to please report it to us."

"There is nothing at this time to suggest he poses a risk to the general public, however, we would urge people not to approach him and to please dial 999 immediately," he added.

Dorset Police said anyone who sees Eglington should dial 999 while anyone else with information should call 101 quoting incident number 26:244 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha