Jaipur | Jagran Trending Desk: In one of the most bizarre incidents, a Rajasthan man, who has been identified as Chandu Maurya, married two women at the same time and in the same "mandap" in presence of his family members, friends and well-wishers.

The bizarre incident, which was reported in Rajasthan's Bastar's district, has left social media amused and pictures of the wedding have gone viral.

According to Hindustan Times, Maurya, 24, had gone to Tokapal for some work where he Sundari Kashyap, a 21-year-old girl, and fell in love with him. Exchanging numbers, the two planned to marry each other soon.

A year, Maurya met 20-year-old Haseena Baghel in a relative's wedding ceremony and fell in love again. Though Maurya accepted that he is in a relationship, Baghel insisted that they keep in touch over the phone.

While speaking to the English daily, Maurya said that Baghel and Kashyap came to know about each other a little later and agreed to have a relationship with him. They are now married and started living with each other in the same house as a family, he said.

However, Maurya decided to marry the two girls after the villagers started questioning him over the "live-in relationship". "Fed-up with the questions, I decided to marry both of them because they both loved me. I can’t betray them. They agreed they both will live with me forever," Maurya told Hindustan Times.

The incident has left social media amused where the pictures of the wedding ceremony have gone viral. Meanwhile, this is not the first time when a man married two women at the same time. Last year, a similar incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Betul where a man married two women on the same day.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma