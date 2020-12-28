Dharmendra Anija, a resident of Ajmer, has reportedly bought 3 acres of land on the Moon as a gift for his wife Sapna Ahuja on their eighth wedding anniversary.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: What comes to your mind when think about gifting your partner on wedding anniversary? A dress, a ring or a candle light dinner? Well, a man from Rajasthan went too out of the box and gifted his wife a piece of land on the Moon.

Dharmendra Anija, a resident of Ajmer, has reportedly bought 3 acres of land on the Moon as a gift for his wife Sapna Ahuja on their eighth wedding anniversary.

"I wanted to do something special for her. Everyone gifts earthly possessions like cars and jewelry, but I wanted to do something different. Therefore, I purchased land on the moon for her," ANI quoted Dharmendra as saying.

Delighted with the "heavenly" gift, Sapna said: "I am extremely happy. I never expected he would gift me something so special. It felt like we are literally on the moon."

In the last few years, there have been several reports of people and celebs including actors like Sushant Singh Rajput and Shah Rukh Khan claiming to have bought land on the Moon. But, it is actually possible to buy land on the Earth's natural satellite?

Practically, the answer is NO.

According to the Outer Space Treaty, signed by the Soviet Union, the United States and the United Kingdom in 1967, buying land on the Moon is illegal. There are 109 countries, including India, that have signed the Outer Space Treaty.

"Outer space, including the moon and other celestial bodies, is not subject to national appropriation by claim of sovereignty, by means of use or occupation, or by any other means," states Article II of the treaty.

Even if there is no treaty, for any nation to claim ownership of an unclaimed land, they must fulfil two requirements according to international law.

"One, you need to have physical possession of the land, at least for sometime, and second, you must have effective control," said Dr Stellina Jolly, assistant professor of Faculty of Legal Studies at South Asian University in New Delhi.

However, these two conditions have not been fulfilled for the Moon and other celestial bodies - yet.

Some websites claim that since the treaty mentions explicitly nations, and not its citizens, an individual can legally own land on the Moon.

However, the outer space treaty states that governments "shall bear international responsibility for national activities in outer space, including the Moon and other celestial bodies, whether such activities are carried on by governmental agencies or by non-governmental entities."

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta