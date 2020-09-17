The report, quoting assistant police commissioner, Vinayak Vast, further stated that the man had even told his wife that he is soon going to die and switched off his mobile phone afterwards and remained untraceable.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In a bizarre incident, a man from Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai lied to his wife that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and travelled to Indore with another woman, he has an extramarital affair with.

According to a report by Times of India, the man, a resident of Taloja in Navi Mumbai, called his wife on July 21 and informed her that he had tested COVID-19 positive and will be staying at a quarantine centre. However, he didn’t reveal the name of the centre he was going to.

The report, quoting assistant police commissioner, Vinayak Vast, further stated that the man had even told his wife that he is soon going to die and switched off his mobile phone afterwards and remained untraceable.

Later on the next day, the man’s brother-in-law spotted his bike parked in a street in Vashi area with all his belongings including his wallet, bike keys and office satchel placed on the bike. The man’s kin then filed a missing FIR at the nearby police station.

Subsequently, the police started investigating the matter and tried tracing his location. The police searched different COVID care centres, testing facilities across the city and even at the Vashi Creek, anticipating the worst that the man was murdered.

Senior Police Inspector, Sanjeev Dhumal, as quoted by Times of India said that the police even tried to trace his mobile phone but all the efforts goes in vain as it had been turned off and cannot be traced.

The report further quoted Dhumal as saying that the police were able to track his location to Indore last week and found that the man was having an extramarital affair. Upon reaching Indore, the police officials found that the man had even rented a place with a different identity.

Acting upon the complaint, the police brought him back to Navi Mumbai on Wednesday and handed him over in the custody of his wife.

Posted By: Talib Khan