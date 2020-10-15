The viral video has created a buzz on social media platforms with many calling the stunt harmless and amusing while others terming it as dangerous and irresponsible.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A JCB excavator is usually used to dig or lift something heavy on construction sites and other places, but have ever you imagined using a JCB excavator to scratch your back? Probably no, as using this heavy machinery to scratch your back would be a tough and risky task for almost everyone.

However, in a viral video, a man can be seen using the massive JCB excavator as his own personal back-scratcher and enjoying the relief one gets after getting rid of the itching. The viral video has created a buzz on social media platforms with many calling the stunt harmless and amusing while others terming it as dangerous and irresponsible.

The viral video, which was shared by a Facebook user named Abdul Nasar, shows a man standing near a JCB excavator at a construction site. The man first tried to scratch his back with a piece of cloth but remained unsatisfied. The man then walks towards the JCB operator and asked for his help. The JCB operator quickly started the machine and helped the man by scratching his back by using the bucket of the JCB machine.

Watch this unbelievable yet hilarious video here:

Since the hilarious was shared on Facebook, it has garnered over 2 lakh views and was shared over 2,000 times. Internet users have also left tons of amused comments on the video. Many people in the comments section also criticised the stunt as irresponsible, while others hailed it as the 'ultimate jugaad'.

This is not the first time that people in India is buzzing about the different usage of JCB excavator. Earlier in February, a video went viral in which a group of women using JCB excavator to climb down from the back of a truck, leaving the netizens in splits.

Posted By: Talib Khan