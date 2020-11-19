According to a report, Hutagalung was working outside his home when the meteorite crashed the tin roof of his house in August. The meteorite reportedly weighed 2.1 kg and looks like a normal rock.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In a bizarre incident, a man from Indonesia became a millionaire overnight by selling a meteor which crashed through his roof. Identified as Josua Hutagalung, the man work as coffin maker in Indonesia's Sumatra and became a millionaire after he sold the meteorite for over 1 million pounds, which roughly converts into Rs 9.8 crore.

Josua Hutagalung, as quoted by news outlet Kompas at that time, said that "The sound was so loud that parts of the house were shaking too. And after I searched, I saw that the tin roof of the house had broken. When I lifted it, the stone was still warm." Josua also shared the photos on his Facebook profile where the pictures got a flurry of likes.

According to another report by the Independent, the meteorite which crashed into Josua's house is carbonaceous chondrite, which is known to be an extremely rare variety estimated to be 4.5 billion years old. The price of the meteor is reportedly around 645 pounds (approximately Rs 63,000) per gram.

Now Josua has sold the meteorite to Jared Collins of the USA, who is a specialist collector. Collins has reportedly re-sold the space rock to fellow collector Jay Piatek, who stored the rock in liquid nitrogen at the Centre for Meteorite Studies at Arizona State University.

Josua, however, did not disclose the exact amount he got for the rare rock, which has magnetic properties, but, he indicated that the amount was over 1 million pounds. With the money he has received - estimated to be equivalent to 30 years worth of his salary - he plans to retire and build a new church in his village.

Posted By: Talib Khan