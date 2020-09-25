New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In a bizarre incident in Mexico, a giant rat, larger than the size of a human being, was found in the drainage system of Mexico city by sewage workers, scaring and shocking everyone around.

Several videos of the gigantic rat went viral on the internet as people began debating about the giant animal. The gigantic rat was found in the sewage tunnels of Mexico city. However, it was later found out that the huge rat was just a Halloween decoration and not a real rat.

In the videos, posted on Facebook, the giant rat can be seen dwarfing the humans around it. A worker can be seen spraying water on the incredibly realistic rat sculpture, which shows the rodent in a hunched-over position. Witnesses who saw the incident unfold reportedly expressed surprise on such a huge creature.

Watch the video here:

As the videos and photos of the giant rat went viral on the internet creating a buzz about the real-life like creature, a lady, identified as Evelin Lopez, came forward and claimed the ownership of the prop and said that she made the huge rat.

According to a report by New York Post, Lopez who claimed the ownership said that she made the huge rat from scratch many years ago and was hoping to use it as a prop for Halloween. However, she said that the prop got misplaced during the heavy rains in the Mexico City and now the workers have found it in the drain.

The New York Post report further quoted her as saying that ‘she never received help when she asked for assistance to search the drains. Now that she has the rat prop back, she is not sure if she will keep it’.

By looking at the Halloween prop made by Lopez, one cannot tell that it was not a real living creature, however, it turned out to be a decoration for the famous Halloween festival, that managed to end up in the narrow network of underground drains in the city.

Posted By: Talib Khan