In a bizarre incident 27-year-old woman unknowingly swallows a condom during fellatio; read on to know what happens next

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Tuberculosis (TB) is one of the fatal diseases in the world that attacks the lungs and eventually spreads to other parts of the body, including the spine and brain. Nowadays, the disease is curable through antibiotics and other medical treatments. Aware of the seriousness of the fatal disease, a 27-year-old woman approached the doctor fearing TB after suffering from similar symptoms such as thick mucus, cough and fever for the past six months.

The woman, who is a teacher in a school, thought she is suffering from TB, and approached the doctor only to found out that a condom is stuck in her lungs. Yes, you read that right, after running several tests related to TB, the results were negative. The real reason behind her fever and cough unveiled after she underwent a chest X-ray.

In the chest, X-ray doctors found inflammation in the upper right lobe of the lungs. The case reported in the National Library of Medicine notes that the inflammation appeared to be 'an inverted bag-like structure sitting in the bronchus'.

Doctors immediately operated on the patient and removed the mysterious bag, which was identified as a 'condom'. On confronting the patient and her husband, doctors got to know that the lady had swallowed the condom during the fellatio. The couple revealed that the condom had loosened, and during the time, the woman experienced coughing and sneezing. They were embarrassed to reveal this incident to the doctor and kept it hidden until doctors discovered it on its own.

As per LatestLY, the doctors added that the case is one of its kind in the medical literature. Meanwhile, the woman is doing is fine, however, she needs to undergo further bronchoscopy to remove the remaining pieces of condom from her lungs.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv