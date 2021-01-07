A bride married a guest present at her wedding after the groom-to-be fled away to meet his girlfriend.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: A shocking incident was reported from Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru where a bride married a guest at the wedding venue after groom fled from the spot. The incident took place on Sunday in Tarikere Taluk's village when the groom went missing on the D-Day of his wedding.

As per reports, two brothers Naveen and Ashok were scheduled to get married on Sunday at the same venue. On Saturday, Naveen and his bride enjoyed the pre-wedding rituals happily, however, on his wedding day he went missing suddenly.

After searching for a while, they got to know that Naveen was not missing rather he has fled from the spot after his girlfriend threatened to kill herself by drinking poison at his wedding. In order to pacify his girlfriend, he promised to meet her in Tumakuru leaving his bride alone in the wedding hall.

As soon as this news reached the bride and her family they got devastated. Sindhu started crying uncontrollably and on seeing this her family decided to get her married by finding a suitable groom from the wedding hall itself.

Surprisingly, the bride's family found a suitable groom for her among the guest present in the wedding hall. A guest named Chandrappa, who works as a BMTC conductor, volunteered to marry Sindhu after witnessing the whole incident.

Both the families agreed on this alliance and without any further delay, they got the two married on the same date in the same venue.

Similar to this incident, in 2019, a newlywed bride from Sironj city of Madhya Pradesh ran away with the priest who performed her wedding rituals just two weeks after the wedding ceremony. The bride ran away with the jewellery of worth Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 30,000 cash. During the investigation, police got to know that they both were in a romantic relationship for two years.

