45 supercars -- including Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Porsches -- were stopped on February 21 by the Hong Kong Police over suspected illegal racing.

Beijing (China) | Jagran Trending Desk: Everyone loves luxury and sports cars but only some of us get a chance to sit on them or even catch their glimpse in real. However, people in Hong Kong witnessed a rare seen earlier this week after the local police stopped four dozens of supercars on a roadside on suspicions that the "drivers were indulging in illegal street racing".

According to a report by South China Morning Post, 45 supercars -- including Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Porsches -- were stopped on February 21 by the Hong Kong Police over suspected illegal racing. As a part of its operation, which was codenamed as 'Fossington', the Hong Kong Police inspected the vehicles and towed them away.

"Officers found a number of cars were driving westbound at a high speed along the Island Eastern Corridor expressway. Subsequently, officers intercepted 45 private cars on Gloucester Road off the old Wan Chai police station," the Hong Kong Police said in a statement, as reported by South China Morning Post.

The Hong Kong Police, however, has denied making an arrest in the case but said that they would continue this operation against offenders to safeguard road safety in the region. They have also issued 2.22 lakh fixed-penalty tickets in the last 11 months over speeding offences.

Why did the police stop 45 supercars on the streets of Hong Kong?

South China Morning Post reported that several residents had complained supercars were zipping past their streets regularly in Hong Kong and were making a huge noise. The report said that the residents complained that the supercars were constantly ignoring the speed limit of 70 km per hour on the expressway, following which they lodged a complaint.

"It had been going on for some time and was especially more serious after midnight or in the small hours during weekends or holidays. The problem was raised in district council meetings too," South China Morning Post quoted Derek Ngai Chi-ho, eastern district councillor, as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma