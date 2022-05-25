New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In this scorching heat, a man's best friend is a cone filled with his favourite flavour of ice cream. Ice cream has always been a mood changer for people, as it gives the satisfaction of taste and relief from the heat. However, whenever we go to an ice cream stall, the smallest cone of ice cream starts from Rs 10, but in West Mambalam, you can treat yourself by eating your favourite ice cream, and the price starts as less as Rs 2, The Hindu reported. Yes, you read that right!

At Vinu’s Igloo, near Five Lights in West Mambalam, you can grab your dessert for as less as Rs 2. This place is a paradise for all the ice cream lovers in the city as they not only enjoy the taste of their favourite in the heat, but also the vibe of the shop is incredible. With Tamil music playing in the background and a huge number of people standing near the shop, it is one of the most loved shops in the area.

The outlet has all the flavours including vanilla, strawberry, mango, and pista. In order to get a large scope of ice cream on top, people have to pay Rs 8. Apart from that, the outlet also offers rasagulla and paalkova with ice cream.

Back in 1995, V Vinoth’s father, Vijayan, was the one who started the outlet. “I was in Class IX then, and we used to frequent ice cream shops like Milky Way. My father sensed a business opportunity there and set up his own outlet, charging just ₹1 for a cone initially,” V Vinoth told The Hindu.

After a few weeks, the price was raised to Rs 2 and remained the same till 2008. During that time, the outlet was facing some labour issues, and the outlet had to be shut down.

Later in 2022, V Vinoth once again opened the outlet, and continued with the legacy of keeping the price of the cone at Rs 2.

“Everyone in the neighbourhood describes the shop as the ‘ rendu rooba ice cream kada ’ (The ₹2 ice cream shop). As days went by, people specifically asked for that cone. Though I wanted it to be just an introductory offer, I didn’t have the heart to hike the price,” Vinoth said.

The place is one of the most favourite places for all the ice cream lovers and witnesses large number of buyers.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen