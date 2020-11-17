Salman Khan's picture has so far garnered 56.9k likes and 5.3 k retweets at the time of writing this article, check out reactions.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Actor Salman Khan on Monday shared a photo in which he announced that Being Human's winter collection is going to be out soon. However, his announcement did not go down well with the netizens as they started trolling him for his shirtless picture.

On Monday, the Kick actor took to Twitter to share a picture in which he was posing stylishly on a horse and was flaunting his good physique as he was not wearing a shirt. Salman captioned his photo that reads, "Being Human autumn/winter collection coming v soon... @beinghumanclothing."

Netizens started trolling him and one of the users asked him, "Bhai is this winter collection near the equator."

Another user said, "Bina shirt ke winter, Bhai? (sic)."

Yet another said, "Winter is coming. But where are your clothes?!"

So no shirt this winter ?? — Satish (@SatishKarlapudi) November 17, 2020

Winter is coming 🙄 but where is your clothes 🥴 — Hate Slayer (@HateSlayer123) November 16, 2020

Salman Khan's picture has so far garnered 56.9k likes and 5.3 k retweets at the time of writing this article.

On the work front, Salman is busy these days shooting for his show Bigg Boss 14, Weekend Ka Vaar. He will soon be seen in the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is being helmed by Prabhu Deva and was set to be an Eid release. The new dates of the film have not been announced yet. In the film, Salman Khan will be seen opposite Disha Patani.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor has several films in the pipeline including Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2.

It is also reported that he has agreed to do a special cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated venture, Pathan. Salman and Shah Rukh were last seen together in the film Zero, where Salman made a special appearance in the film. Earlier, Shah Rukh has also made a special cameo in Salman's Tubelight.

