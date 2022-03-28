New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Hollywood Celebs graced the Oscars 2022 red carpet with some amazing and stunning looks. The 94th academy is an event that honour the films that are made in a year. After a gap of 2 years, the awards took place at full capacity and all the glamour and dazzles took over the carpet. During the big event, pop star Billie Eilish graced the carpet in a black ruffled gown made by dramatic designer Alessandro Michele.

The look that Billie Eilish so graciously flaunted at Oscars Red Carpet 2022 triggered a meme fest on the internet so fast that netizens even couldn't blink. Twitterati were all over Twitter commenting on Billie's off-the-shoulder gown with a dramatic train.

One of the users wrote, “y’all- don’t come for me… billies loofa era <3 (billie eilish oscars 2022).” While others compared her ruffled black dress to cupcake molds.

Meanwhile, others bashed Billie's stylist for choosing such a dress. Anyhow some even lauded Billie for so graciously walking in that dress.

Check some of the Twitter reactions here:

I just want to know what Billie’s stylist was thinking when they chose this dress for Billie to wear 🤔🥴 https://t.co/DtClgdeKj9 — Charlotte — cutest of all time?! 🧣 (@tswiftvancity) March 27, 2022

What the hell kind of Dress is this? Left over drapes???? — Concerned Citizen (@CEOBillKlein) March 28, 2022

y’all- don’t come for me… billies loofa era <3 (billie eilish oscars 2022) pic.twitter.com/QnBl7gjY4Y — jasawoki (@jasawoki) March 28, 2022

For the unversed, Billie and her brother Finneas attended the 2022 Academy Awards as youthful style icons, they were also slated to perform at events and were nominated too. No Time Die, the title, and theme from the 2021 James Bond film earned the duo Oscars for Best Original Song.

Meanwhile, talking about Oscars 2022, the event attracted the limelight for many reasons, some dramatic dresses, some glamour, and more for the awards that were given to the artists. Moreover, the 94th Academy awards was a hit.

On that note, What do you think about Billie Eilish's dress? Share with us.

Posted By: Ashita Singh